Jeffrey M. Heutmaker, who founded Heutmaker Law in 2004, announced that he joined Gravis Law, PLLC, on Oct. 1, of last year.
Jeff has 31 years of experience practicing business law. He works with entrepreneurs and early- and later-stage businesses in a variety of industries. He will continue his work in corporate finance and transactional law with Gravis.
Gravis Law’s Business Law Team prides itself on providing world-class securities and M & A legal services at a lower cost than big law and is excited to have Jeff join Gravis.
