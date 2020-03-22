McCaw, DeVries & Steinhauer and Company Real Estate is excited to welcome Sales Associate Grace Webber. She brings a strong mixed background in marketing and communications. Coming from a military family, she has spent a lot of time traveling the world learning effective methods of communication. Weber is a graduate of Ball State University, where she earned a Bachelors in Real Estate Property Management. With strong influences from past employment in the banking, hospitality & property management industries, she is assisting clients in both residential and commercial property services. She is a member Of the Big Sky MLS & The Gallatin Association.
The Wood Team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp. is pleased to welcome Susan Day as our Reverse Mortgage Specialist! Susan is ready to serve our community and share how to leverage one of their greatest assets—their home—to work for them. Prior to joining Fairway, Susan spent 16 years in the information technology industry, then launched Light of Day Coaching where she coached for 17 years. Ask Susan what lights her up and she will tell you that it’s assisting homeowners age 62 and older by utilizing the reverse mortgage to convert their home equity into usable cash flow.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.