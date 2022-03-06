We are so excited to announce our newest agent, Peggy Heckenlaible! Peggy remembers when her career brought her to Bozeman, and driving into the valley from Livingston and thinking “this is home.” If you can’t find Peggy at the office she will be kayaking and paddleboarding, growing gladiolus and lots of rhubarb (strawberry-rhubarb crisp is the best), hiking, and country western dancing. Her entire career has been in customer service, she has always been very organized and pays attention to detail. Looking to learn more about everything our beautiful valley has to offer? Give Peggy a call: 406-579-4911.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce that sales associate, Sarah Swanson, out of its Livingston office, has been awarded the At Home with Diversity certification from the National Association of Realtors. Sarah joins more than 21,000 real estate professionals in North America who have completed the eight-hour course addressing topics of diversity, fair housing, and business planning development. The program meets the nation’s fair housing commitment by educating and equipping NAR’s members with the tools they need to expand homeownership opportunities. Real estate professionals like Sarah wisely plan to meet the needs of diverse clients, while maintaining a competitive edge.
Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Skylar Bonnette has joined the Bozeman office assisting sales associate Chelsea Stewart. After graduating from college in her home state of New Hampshire, Skylar took a leap of faith and decided to make her lifelong dream of moving to Montana a reality. Skylar is passionate about helping others make their dream to live here come true as well. She is committed to understanding clients’ diverse real estate needs and values genuine connection to put trust in her knowledge to guide you through a successful transaction.
Sam Stefani has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Sam will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Josh Warren has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as part of the Denise Andres Team as a licensed sales associate. Josh will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Bozeman Brokers Real Estate welcomes Samantha Fish in her new role as sales associate. Samantha has lived in Bozeman since fall of 1996 and enjoys exploring the mountains by camping, hiking, and skiing with her family in her free time. She graduated from Northeastern University in the summer of 2010 with a degree in international affairs. She obtained her real estate license in May 2015 and has since worked as an assisting agent under Dan Porter. Samantha is excited to continue advocating for her clients with better resources in her new role.