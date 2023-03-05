ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that our company has been nominated for the Jim Jackson Memorial Award-First in Service Category 2. This award is presented in honor of ERA’s co-founder, Jim Jackson, and to those who uphold his legacy by making customer service a top priority. We are finalists among four other companies from across ERA’s network and the winner will be announced at the ERA Fuel 2023 Conference held in Las Vegas this coming March. With a 100% Customer Satisfaction rating throughout 2022, we strive to provide only the best service to our clients.
Bozeman Brokers welcomes our newest Broker Partner — Saul Abel! He comes to the company with nearly 20 years of real estate experience between lending and sales. Saul has lived in Bozeman for 15-plus years and is a US Navy veteran. He uses his extensive finance background to break the numbers down in a relatable way for his clients. He serves as the Vice-Chair on the GAR® Professional Standards Committee and holds the Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI) and Military Relocation Professional (MRP) designations. In his free time, he makes the most of Gallatin County’s recreational opportunities. Call Saul 406-580-9148.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.