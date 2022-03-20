Blaine Konkel has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Blaine will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Sanderson Stewart, a local, award-winning community design firm is pleased to announce that Stephanie Hudock, professional engineer, has been named an associate and will join the firm’s leadership team. Stephanie is currently the water studio manager and a senior engineer. She has 10 years of professional experience and seven years with the firm. Stephanie is a firm leader in stormwater management, stormwater design, stormwater quality, flood mitigation, and hydraulic and hydrologic analysis. She has a master’s in Civil Engineering — Water Resources from Colorado State University as well as degree in Environmental Engineering from the University of Connecticut.
Sanderson Stewart is delighted to announce that Chris Naumann has recently been named an associate. Chris works as a senior planner in the placemaking studio. With 14 years of experience as an urban place management leader, Chris focuses on planning to achieve the triple bottom line of cultural, economic, and environmental sustainability. He is an active member of the Bozeman community where he serves on many boards and councils including the Greater Yellowstone Coalition National Council and the Northern Rockies Economic Development District Board among others. Sanderson Stewart is a local community design firm with 80 professionals in four offices.
Carolyne Calvin of Keller Williams Montana Realty recently attended two courses titled “What’s Congress Up To? How Changing Federal Tax Laws Impact Your Clients” This course covered the latest in federal tax law changes that have taken effect in the last several years. These changes impact all taxpayers, including homeowners, prospective homeowners, owners of both residential rentals as well as commercial rental properties. The second course titled “Interesting Income Tax Aspects of Home Ownership” covered the many fascinating federal tax situations that can arise during the purchase, ownership and sale of a principal residence or a second home.
The Board of Directors of Opportunity Bank of Montana has named Laura Clark, executive vice president, chief financial officer, and chief operating officer, to the position of president, effective April 1. She will join the Board of Directors at that time. Clark joined the bank in 2014 as senior vice president/chief financial officer. Her experience spans 40 years and includes a variety of executive positions. Clark holds a degree in business from Montana State University in Billings. She serves as a board member of ExplorationWorks and Montana Independent Bankers and is a member of the Helena Rotary Club.
Miranda Spaulding will be promoted to senior vice president/chief financial officer for Opportunity Bank of Montana effective April 1. Spaulding, CPA, was promoted to vice president in 2018 and is currently the corporate financial director. She has been with the bank since 2013 and has over 20 years of experience in financial reporting for public companies. Spaulding holds a degree in business, and a master’s in professional accountancy degree from Montana State University. She is a certified public accountant and a member of the Montana Society of CPAs, as well as the American Institute of CPAs.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce, Jessie Sarrazin, out of our Livingston office, has received her Broker License from the Board of Realty of the state of Montana. Jessie showcases her commitment to providing valuable real estate services by completing 60 hours of licensing instruction, passing the Montana Broker Examination, and meeting the sales transaction requirements of 30 residential sales and 10 commercial or agriculture sales in the last 3 years, to obtain licensure as a Broker. Jessie came to ERA Landmark in 2006 as the production coordinator and became a licensed Realtor in 2013.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is pleased to announce that Ken Joiner has once again received their Honor Society award. This award is given to real estate agents that are in the top 18% of sales for all Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents in North America. Ken has been a real estate broker in the Gallatin Valley for 24 years, and he is consistently in the top percentage of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices agents nationwide. Congratulations Ken!
Realty ONE Group is happy to welcome Angela Van Lierop, Amy Alvarado, and Erica Van Alstine to the team! These professionals assist sellers bringing their home to market that is time efficient and maximizes the value of their property. They work around the clock for buyers and are here to accommodate any of your real estate needs. We are ecstatic for what the future holds. Contact the team today. Angela is at 406-312-6050. Amy is at 406-600-8415, and Erica is at 406-396-4321.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Jim Kubiak and his branch team members, Karen Willett and Kim Duff, recently qualified for Edward Jones’ premier recognition conference, the Drucker Council, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of 75 of the most successful branch teams from the firm’s more than 15,000. The event will be held in Phoenix, Arizona on May 10 to May 11.
Sam Spencer has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as part of the Ami Sayer Team as a licensed sales associate. Sam will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
Heart of Montana Realty once again recognizes Toni Neal as the top producing sales agent for the fourth quarter of 2021. Toni ended her year with a stellar performance. Toni’s competitive spirit and professional drive makes her the right choice when choosing a real estate agent in this vibrant housing market. It is more important now, than ever before, to have an agent that will focus on the client, whether buyer or seller, to ensure that every real estate transaction goes as smoothly as possible. Toni’s laser focus gives her that edge in this marketplace.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to award Bart Manion with being the second highest producing agent for the quarter ending in December, 2021. Bart’s genuine personality and positive disposition make him a great fit when it comes to negotiating in a real estate market that is extremely competitive. Bart’s experience running his own construction company has given him a strong business background, and thus an advantage when dealing with challenging real estate transactions. His attention to detail and excellent work ethic, make Bart a perfect choice when deciding on an agent to work for you.
Heart of Montana Realty is excited to announce that Jen May and Bart May were the third top producing agents for 4th quarter of 2021. The consistent attention to their clients makes for an excellent recipe for success when it comes to selling and buying real estate. Real estate isn’t just a job to these two, it’s a serious business, and it shows. It is “client first” when it comes to how they operate. Hard work, attention to every detail, and doing the right thing, are only a few practices of what makes these two excel in this marketplace.