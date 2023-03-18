Bozeman Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Marisa Owen to their team. Marisa has been a licensed real estate agent in Bozeman since 2016 and is actively involved with Headwater Community Housing Trust, Haven, the Bridger Bowl Foundation, and Gallatin Valley Farm to School. With her knowledge of the local real estate market and her passion for giving back to the community, Marisa will be a valuable addition to Bozeman Real Estate Group.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce that sales associate, Laura Schilke, has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR®) designation from the National Association of REALTORS®. The ABR® designation is for real estate buyer agents who focus on working directly with buyer-clients at every stage of the home-buying process. Laura has gained valuable real estate education that elevates her skills and knowledge in the home buying process. The ABR® network provides ongoing specialized information, programs, and updates that keep her keen on the issues and trends facing home buyers to better serve her clients.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.