Fresco Cafe is thrilled to announce our new head chef, Arthur Sager. Arthur has worked at Fresco since May of 2019, and has proven his skill set; he is a graduate of Culinary Institute of America-St Helena, California. Arthur is a cool head in a busy kitchen and loved by his co- workers. He has made the transition to head chef seamlessly, and has the support of the whole staff. As part of the managerial team, he will oversee the busy kitchen and staff, creating new dishes, while maintaining the excellence of our traditional menu. Congratulations, Arthur!
Josh Holman has been promoted to sous chef at Fresco Cafe. Josh is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He started working in our kitchen in June 2020. Josh’s positivity and creative influence have been essential to getting the kitchen through the challenges of the last year. Josh will help maintain the quality and efficiency of the kitchen and staff. He is a great addition to the Fresco management team. We know Josh will continue to enhance the flavors and excellence coming out of Fresco’s kitchen.
Heather Boynton was promoted to General Manager for Fresco Cafe, Inc in May 2020. Heather worked as a server for four years and showed the skills and character required to help lead the team. Her help in transitioning the restaurant during the ongoing pandemic was crucial to the success of the business. She oversees a staff of 10 servers and helps manage the kitchen staff, as well. Heather maintains budgets, payroll costs and customer satisfaction. Heather has learned many new skills related to our POS and online ordering/delivery systems as a result of changing business models over the last year. Heather is a valuable member of the Fresco Family and we are so happy to see her thrive in her new position.
Dan Reynolds recently joined A&E Design’s Bozeman branch as a project architect. A&E Design is an established design firm with five locations across Montana and Seattle, Washington. After graduating from the University of Kansas with a master of architecture degree in 2011, Dan garnered valuable career experience in Kansas and Vermont, including an award-winning sustainable studio remodel for Vermont Public Radio. Dan prides himself on his ability to translate clients’ thoughts and goals into spaces that are designed well and tailored to their needs.
Sanderson Stewart, a local award-winning community design firm, is pleased to announced that Rebekah Rygh has joined the team. Rygh started working with the firm as an intern while completing her bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. She is now a full time staff engineer working in the municipal group.
Dylan Eve has joined Sanderson Stewart as a staff engineer in the firm’s DOT Group. Dylan graduated in November 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. Prior to joining the team, he worked as a design technician for the Montana Department of Transportation/Montana State University Design Unit.
