Robyn Erlenbush, ERA Landmark’s broker/owner, has been appointed to ERA’s 2023 National Advisory Council. The NAC plays a major role in supporting all of ERA’s brokerage leaders across the country. This group of brokers was selected based on a specific set of criteria, including leadership success and business acumen. As members of the NAC, each broker will be responsible for providing critical input and constructive review on various matters related to the continued success of the ERA brand. Robyn will serve along with 12 other brokers/owners, CEOs, COOs, and presidents of ERA companies across the nation.


Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Susi Dokken has joined our Bozeman office. Susi is a retired international pilot who moved to Bozeman with her husband and three sons 20 years ago. She has traveled extensively around the globe but has yet to find a place as special as Bozeman. Susi prides herself in her marketing and staging of homes to get the highest possible price for sellers and is a patient and assertive partner for buyers of all ages. Let Susi help you find a place to call home.

