First Community Bank is pleased to announce that Brandon Hays has joined the organization as residential mortgage loan officer based in our Bozeman office. Hays is responsible for originating residential loans of all types. Brandon comes to First Community Bank with over 10 years of industry experience. Prior to joining First Community Bank, Hays was a service representative at Rocky Mountain Credit Union in Bozeman. His previous experience includes mortgage lending, insurance, and financial services.
Mark Juras has joined the team at Madison Engineering as a civil engineer in Bozeman. He is a licensed civil engineer with six years of full-time private civil engineering consulting experience in Montana and North Dakota. Mark is a Bobcat graduate, with both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in civil engineering from MSU. Mark is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Gallatin Valley with his engineering skills and enjoy all that the area has to offer.
Locati Architects is proud to announce that Laura Dornberger has become a partner. Locati specializes in custom residential and innovative commercial architecture, and employs over 40 people from their Bozeman office. Laura has been with Locati for the past 10 years and has enjoyed building a career and relationships in the field of architecture. She is a licensed architect with extensive knowledge in municipal entitlements, project team coordination and shaping the community through aesthetic architectural design. She enjoys staying active with the MSU School of Architecture. Laura appreciates and thanks her husband, family and friends for their continued support.
Locati Architects is proud to announce that Darin Hoekema has become a partner. Darin is a Gallatin Valley native who Joined Locati Architects in 2000 and has been instrumental in contributing to its growth and reputation as a leader in residential design. He has overseen residential projects throughout Montana and the nation for a wide variety of clientele. Darin looks forward to continuing to lead the Locati team to pursue excellence in architecture.
Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to welcome Charlotte Durham to the ownership team of the Bozeman and Big Sky locations. Charlotte is a fifth generation Montanan known for her unparalleled customer service and trademark stamina. She started her real estate career in 2011 and went on to open her own successful real estate brokerage, Charlotte & Co. Real Estate in 2016. Charlotte’s practice was recently voted the No. 1 Real Estate Business in the Gallatin Valley and the No. 1 Realtor in Montana on social media. She looks forward to growing the iconic brand in the Bozeman area and beyond.
Peter Schmidt was recently named president of the First Security Bank Cottonwood branch. Peter is a graduate of Montana State University and Pacific Coast Banking School. The Montana native has over 15 years of experience in the banking industry. Peter coaches high school and club wrestling in Belgrade. He also sits on the board of directors for HRDC.
