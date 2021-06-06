Fritz Kalakay is a recent graduate from Montana State University. He graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Conservation Biology and Ecology. Fritz joins C&H Engineering in the surveying as a surveyor.
Olivia Prewitt is a recent graduate from Montana State University. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering. Olivia joins C&H Engineering in the environmental engineering department where her main focus will be on septic design, permitting, soils testing, and construction inspections.
Trevor LiCalzi graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Earth Sciences from Montana State University in 2018. Trevor joins C&H Engineering in the civil engineering department where his main focus will be on civil design, including site plan and subdivision design work.
Andrew Peterson, Ben Ericson, David Morton and Ethan Turner are all students at Montana State University and join C&H Engineering as interns where they will gain a variety of experience ranging from drafting and design to surveying and inspections.
First Security Bank would like to welcome Scott Fagin as new Chief Credit Officer. Scott has over 27 years of banking experience, including the past three years with our Arizona division, Foothills Bank. Outside of the bank, Scott enjoys spending time with his wife and three children, being outdoors, and watching any sport available.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Cara Moholt to its team as an Associate Director. In this role, she brings together and facilitates groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Cara worked as the Operations and Client Manager at Granite Peak Jets. Cara holds a degree in business administration from Montana State University Billings.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Callee Dahl to its team as a Project Coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Callee worked as a resident advisor and as a personal shopper. Callee holds a degree in marketing and a minor in international business from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Sarah Sacci to its team as an Associate Director. In this role, she will bring together and facilitate groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Sarah worked in management roles in the grocery industry and in food service. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science in Applied Psychology from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Dr. Shane Naki to its team as an Associate Director. In this role, he will bring together and facilitate groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Shane worked in a variety of industries including property management, consulting, and healthcare. Shane holds a Doctorate from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston as well as an MA and bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, CA.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Austin Evans to its team as an Associate Director. In this role, he will bring together and facilitate groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Austin worked as a management consultant. Austin holds a degree in business with a concentration in finance and accounting from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Gabrielle Kunze to its team as a Project Coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Gabrielle worked as an Account Manager selling promotional products. Gabrielle holds a degree in Global Business Leadership from the College of Saint Benedict/Saint John’s University.
Rocky Mountain Bank announced that Max E. Griffin, Chief Executive Officer at Billings-based Griffin Development, has been elected to serve on its Board of Directors. Mr. Griffin is a member of the Historic Montana Avenue Association in Billings, Montana. His development company, Griffin Development received the Best Renovation Award in Billings in 2020. He and his wife Janine have operated several Billings-area businesses over the years. They founded Action Electric and own Central Wellness. Mr. Griffin attended Montana State University – Billings and resides in Billings, Montana with his wife.
