Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Dan Stone for earning his broker’s license. During his time at Heart of Montana, Dan has proven to be a confident advisor to both his clients and colleagues. He is a natural leader with great initiative, strong attention to detail and he works diligently to provide his clients with exceptional service. His fast track to becoming a broker is testament to his commitment to his profession. Prior to earning his broker’s license, Dan has been a Realtor at Heart of Montana since 2015 and has closed more than 60 deals. Congratulations Dan!
American Bank is pleased to announce that Isabelle Ivankovich is joining the team as our marketing intern. Isabelle will begin her junior year at Montana State University and is in the university’s community banking program. The community banking program is a partnership between the Montana banking community and MSU’s business college. At American Bank Isabelle internship will focus on marketing efforts involving all the bank’s branches. Isabelle is originally from Snohomish, Washington, and will serve as executive vice president of MSU’s American Marketing student chapter.
Genesis Engineering, Inc. is a civil engineering design firm and announces the hiring of the following summer interns:
Katelyn Ramberg was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, and is a second generation MSU student studying civil engineering, bio-resources option. She likes to spend her free time outside skiing or mountain biking.
Devin de Jong is from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and is graduating from MSU this fall with a BS in civil engineering (bio-resource option). He is interested in water resources, hydraulics, hydrology, and storm water development. He likes to spend time skiing, biking, and climbing with friends.
Ethan Turner graduated from Belgrade High School in 2015, and plans to graduate from MSU with a civil engineering degree in December 2021. He loves basketball, the outdoors and his wonderful wife.
Mike McNicol is from Craig, Colorado, and is currently pursuing a second B.S. degree in CE at MSU will graduate December 2021. He enjoys trail and ultra-running, backpacking, playing music and cooking.
Caleb Lindquist is a senior civil engineering student at MSU. He’s from Spokane, Washington, and spends his time fly fishing the local rivers. He aspires to become a professional engineer and work on large infrastructure projects.
