Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Gianna Vanata to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will organize and facilitate groups of c-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Gianna worked as the director of development for the MSU Alumni Foundation. Gianna holds a degree in applied psychology, as well as a leadership fellows certificate from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Richard Wagner to its team as an associate director. In this role, he will support a number of teams to bring together groups of c-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Richard worked in program support and political affairs. Richard holds a degree in political science and a master of public Administration degree from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Leslie Harrison to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of c-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Leslie worked as benefit events manager at Museum of the Rockies. She holds a degree in business management and finance from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Lindy Soukdavong to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of c-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Lindy worked as an executive administrative assistant along with various roles in the hospitality industry. Lindy holds a bachelor’s degree in business management with a minor in international business from Western Washington University.
Cancer Support Community Montana is pleased to welcome Jodi Weak as their new development director. Jodi moved to Bozeman from Boise and brings an extensive background in public health, higher education and non-profit management. She looks forward to meeting CSC’s participants and supporters as they continue to expand services across Montana.
Alpenglow Family Dentistry is excited to introduce Dr. Hilary Fritsch. Fritsch will join the practice and accept new patients in July. Fritsch graduated in 2006 from the Temple University School of Dental Medicine in Philadelphia. Fritsch previously owned and operated a family dental practice in Carmel, California. She frequently visits Spear Institute for Advanced Dental Education. Fritsch invented and founded The Brushies, a baby toothbrush. She’s appeared on The Today Show, featured in New York Magazine, Business Insider, Pop Sugar, Fatherly, and Romper. She is a mother of three and an entrepreneur. To schedule an appointment, call 406-587-7411.
Valley View Veterinary Hospital of Bozeman is excited to announce Dr. Rachel VanAusdol will be returning to her hometown and joining its caring staff of animal health professionals on July 1. She will be teaming up with fellow Montana native veterinarians Teri Hartman, DVM and Shannon King, DVM. Rachel is a recent graduate of Oregon State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and is a 2016 graduate from Montana State University. She will be available Monday through Friday for small and large animal veterinary care needs including exams, vaccinations, dental care and surgery.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com