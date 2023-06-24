Wipfli is proud to announce that Amanda Flohr has been promoted to partner in our outsourced CFO and controller service line. She specializes in nonprofit organizations, providing them with financial reporting, analysis and consulting. Amanda works with boards and executive teams consulting on financial statements and key metrics to guide them in achieving their mission. She maintains proactive communication with clients to ensure they receive value-added consulting and planning for the future.
Beth Monnin and Kelsey Slye are excited to announce their new partnership with a leading Bozeman agency, Realty One Group Peak. Beth and Kelsey come from a multigenerational real estate background and are teaming up to build a strong foundation for their clients, as well as providing current marketing tools that stay ahead of the latest real estate trends. They’re excited about the opportunity to partner with you and Realty One Group Peak on your next real estate transaction. With their combined expertise, dedication, and access to cutting-edge resources, they are committed to providing you with exceptional real estate services!
Suzi Berget White has joined the First Security Bank family as a Commercial Lender at the Downtown Bozeman branch. White is an experienced business consultant driving growth and results. She was formerly the Director of Business Development for Prospera Business Network and under her leadership, won the Small Business Administration’s National Award for “2019 Women’s Business Center” of the Year. She has counseled more than 1,500 Montana business owners and non-profits focusing on business strategy, financial planning, exit strategy, marketing and sales. As a small business owner she has successfully launched and brought to market three businesses and effectively expanded,
