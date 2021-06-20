Headwaters Engineering, a full-service civil engineering company based in Bozeman is pleased to announce the addition of Garrett Schultz to its team. Garrett joined Headwaters as a project engineer in February. Garrett is a licensed professional engineer with over nine years of experience in water and sewer and road infrastructure, runways, site plans and subdivisions. Garrett is also the head coach and program director for the back-to-back Montana State Champion Bozeman Bucks Legion Baseball team. Garrett and his wife, Jessica, have four kids who are active in all things sports.
Grant Dickson joined the Bozeman Silverman Law Office, PLLC as a senior associate attorney. He received his bachelor's of arts in English and German from Washington and Lee University in 2002 and his law degree from Vanderbilt University Law School in 2007. Grant brings over a decade of private practice experience with law firms in Washington, D.C., Nashville, and Bozeman where he has worked on a wide array of regulatory and corporate matters, including clean energy issues, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate matters ranging from ranch sales to residential homes to commercial leases.
