Kathy Zalewski has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties as a licensed sales associate. Kathy will serve the Gallatin Valley area.
CENTURY 21 HMR is pleased to announce the addition of Mason Griffin, to our team. Originally from the North Carolina mountains, Mason’s love for the outdoors drew her to Bozeman to attend MSU. It wasn’t long before Montana became home. In 2012, she founded Alter Cycles, a bike shop and mercantile. Creating connections to place and relationships with others are what drew her to real estate. With her keen skills of connection combined with a fine eye for detail, she puts every effort into her work. Mason also serves as the board chair for Bridgercare, SW Montana’s sexual healthcare clinic.
Century 21 HMR congratulates Michael Lankford for being our top-producing agent for the first quarter of 2023. A third generation Realtor, Michael has been practicing real estate for over a decade, specializing in residential sales with an emphasis on marketing strategy and real estate consulting resulting in numerous awards for sales, customer service, and leadership. He cares deeply about his clients and considers honesty, integrity, and hard work the cornerstones of his business. Away from the office, Michael can be found spending time with his wife, Amanda, and their two young children. Congratulations, Michael!
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.