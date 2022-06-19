A&E Design is pleased to announce the promotion of Architect, Shane Jacobs, AIA (Kalispell office) to the status of Associate. He has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the firm’s success through his leadership, design skills, and contributions to the profession. Shane joined A&E Design in 2019.
A&E Design is proud to announce the promotion of Marketing Director, Lindsay McGimpsey (Billings office), to the status of Senior Associate, an equity position in the firm. Through her exceptional leadership, experience, and talent, her contributions continue to enhance the long-term goals and overall success of the firm. Lindsay joined A&E Design in 2013.
A&E Design is pleased to announce the promotion of Architect, Mary Demro, AIA (Bozeman office) to the status of Associate. She has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the firm’s success through her leadership, design skills, and contributions to the profession. Mary joined A&E Design in 2019.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.