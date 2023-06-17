Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Emily Heskett to our team, as an Engineering Intern. Emily is a senior at MSU, earning her degree in Environmental Engineering. Originally from Spokane, WA, Emily has a passion for skiing, camping and being out on the river. Emily has been involved with numerous college programs, including the Honor’s College (earning an honorary degree in the spring), Women in Engineering, and is a third-year participant in the NACOE Student Ambassadors Program. Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Jamie Hetherington has joined our Bozeman office. Raised in Cut Bank, Montana, Jamie’s love of the state has never faltered. A seasoned multitasker and problem solver, Jamie understands that searching for a home requires both patience and vigilance. She has personal experience with VA transactions and she knows where to get answers to tough questions. Serving as an educator for nearly two decades has prepared Jamie for nearly anything she could possibly encounter, and she delights in navigating the Gallatin Valley real estate market.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.