Jessi Brock is the new owner of the People’s Republic of Health, now Good Medicine Acupuncture & Massage. Jessi is the owner and founder of Good Medicine in Missoula and is proud to serve the Bozeman community by continuing to offer sliding scale acupuncture and inclusively priced massage therapy services. She is passionate about making quality care affordable and accessible, bringing together exceptionally qualified practitioners in a beautiful and comfortable space. Good Medicine is a results-focused practice — its mission is to build your long-term wellness while giving you the tools you need to live pain free and revitalized.
After 13 years with Morrison-Maierle, Arian Bloomfield has been appointed to serve on the board of directors. Arian is the buildings market group leader at Morrison-Maierle. As an electrical engineer, he specializes in architectural electrical design of electrical systems in commercial buildings. Arian graduated from Montana State University in 2007 with a bachelor of science in electrical engineering. He then started at Morrison-Maierle’s Kalispell office. After six years, he transferred to Missoula in 2013. Morrison-Maierle’s board of directors selects the company’s president and CEO and reviews the company’s strategies, financial objectives, and operating plans.
