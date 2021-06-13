Breathe Mind Body Therapy, a mental health therapy practice located in Bozeman, is excited to welcome Alyse Reynolds, SWLC, as our newest mental health therapist. Alyse received her undergraduate degree in psychology from Auburn University and her master’s degree in social work from the University of Denver. She holds additional training certifications in trauma focused cognitive behavioral therapy (TF-CBT) and dissociative assessments and interventions. Alyse works with young adults, adults, and groups, and utilizes mindfulness and traditional cognitive techniques. She believes that integrating physical awareness with cognitive processing helps individuals grow through a mind and body connection.
D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that experienced professional Johnathan Taylor has joined the firm’s Bozeman branch as a financial advisor. He works to assist individual investors, families and businesses in planning to reach their financial goals, and offers a variety of investment services, strategies and solutions. Johnathan joins D.A. Davidson with five years of experience after previously working with Edward Jones. Prior to becoming an advisor, he led a successful career in athletics. Originally from Denver, he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Montana State University. D.A. Davidson is located at 1101 E. Main St., Suite 301.
With a passion for architecture, design, and creative problem solving, Rebecca Lacko joins the team at A&E Design’s Bozeman office. Serving a variety of market sectors, A&E Design is a multidisciplinary design studio creating impact across the Northwest. Rebecca will navigate the firm’s fast-paced environment to coordinate administrative tasks for its team of over 75 creatives. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Architecture and Design from University of Massachusetts Amherst and diverse design experience.
As Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors opens an office in Bozeman, it’s clear that Montana is on the national radar for the long term. Every day, supervising broker Ryan Springer fields field calls from local and national companies who want to move into or expand in the west. Springer notes that Montana is a strong contender for these businesses and the jobs that follow. He looks forward to supporting that economic growth through strategic, data-driven commercial real estate advice and transaction management. Springer’s listings can be found at www.sterlingcreadvisors.com.
