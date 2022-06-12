Erwin Hill recently joined Keller Williams Montana Realty. Originally from Texas, he has lived in the Bozeman area since 1999, and studied at MSU and Gallatin College. As a REALTOR®, Erwin will be serving people just like you who are interested in purchasing real estate either for personal use or as a potential investment. As the largest, fastest-growing real estate franchise in the world, with the highest agent count, closed units, and closed sales volume in the USA, Keller Williams is at the forefront of tech, training and culture! Please contact Erwin for any help with your real estate needs!
Genesis Engineering, Inc., a Bozeman civil engineering design firm, welcomes and appreciates the following five summer interns:
Ashley Wasia is currently studying Psychology at Montana State and plans to become a Physician Assistant. This is her second summer working for Genesis and she enjoys working with her dad, Chris, learning more about the company and spending her days up in the beautiful Big Sky area. She has experience working in many different fields such as art, fitness gyms, mural painting, landscaping, and as a MSU learning counselor. In her free time, Ashley partakes in resistance training and painting with acrylics. She looks forward to a fantastic summer!
Colum Smith was born in Paradise Valley, MT and lived in San Diego, CA from age 9 to 18. He is a student at MSU studying exercise science and nutrition, and he is looking forward to another great summer working with Genesis Engineering! Colum’s personal interests include weight training, body building, listening to podcasts, reading non-fiction, studying human biology watching professional sports, sitcoms and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the future, he plans to be an educator of health and wellness and a scientific researcher in the areas of diet and physiology.
Jayce Philipps, EIT, hails from Lewistown, MT and is a senior studying civil engineering at MSU. He has worked in the areas of both construction and transportation. Personal interests include enjoying the outdoors, sports, and tv shows.
Lilly Murphy, EIT, will be starting her senior year at MSU this fall and is studying civil engineering. She is originally from Billings, MT where she grew up with two younger sisters who all enjoyed competing in gymnastics both at the local and national levels. She sends a shoutout to her parents for travelling all over with them. In Bozeman, Lilly has developed a love for the outdoors and enjoys hiking, camping or just playing catch with friends. She says it’s good to be exploring beautiful Bozeman!
David Morton, EIT, is from Eagle River, Alaska and a senior at MSU with plans to graduate with a BS in Civil Engineering this December. He enjoys fishing, hiking, skateboarding and cooking and has worked in commercial fishing at Prince William Sound, Alaska and land surveying both in AK and in Bozeman.