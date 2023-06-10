Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Glen Clements to our staff. Glen is a Montana native and veteran who, after an honorable discharge from the US Navy, received his degree in Geological Engineering from MT Tech. Glen has served as the Mayor of Manhattan and on the Gallatin Local Water Quality District. In his spare time, Glen enjoys a slew of activities, including hunting, hiking, biking, and snowboarding, along with gardening and tinkering on his vintage truck. Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Scott Short to our staff. Scott grew up in Casper, Wyoming and moved to Bozeman after his service in the Marine Corps. He has Bachelor of Science degrees in both Biology and Bio-Resource Engineering from Montana State University. He enjoys skiing, hiking, and all activities in the mountains. He is a life-long Chicago Cubs fan. Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.