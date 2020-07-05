ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Laura Schilke has joined our Bozeman office.
Prior to real estate, Laura worked in business development and talent acquisition for RightNow Technologies. She strives for customer service excellence with a commitment to work hard, listen and follow through. Laura’s passion for real estate is apparent with a warm, friendly approach while combining the ability to cater and adapt to all her clients’ real estate needs. Laura can be reached at 406-579-5063 or laura@eralandmark.com.
Kari Francisco, real estate lender at First Security Bank, was recently named the top producing LIFT lender by NeighborWorks Montana. The LIFT program provides eligible homebuyers with down payment assistance on qualified properties. Kari received this award at the Montana Housing Partnership (virtual) Conference held on June 16. As a top lender, Kari has helped Gallatin Valley residents understand the homebuying process through her homebuyer education classes and takes great pride in helping individuals and families move into a home they can afford. Congratulations on a great year, Kari!
Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is happy to announce the addition of Eric Wegren. Eric earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Montana State University. Mr. Wegren brings education in bio resources and experience in baseline data collection and wildlife surveying as well as construction inspection services. Originally from Reno Nevada, Mr. Wegren enjoys fishing, hunting, camping and skiing along with woodworking. Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Jon Ayres has joined Opportunity Bank as commercial lender and branch president for their new Valley Commons branch, currently under construction. Jon has nearly 30 years of experience in community banking and financial services.
Jon is active in the community, currently serving as a member of the Chamber Green Coat Ambassadors. Jon’s previous community involvement includes leadership roles for the Bozeman Sunrise Rotary Club, Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, and the Big Sky Community Corporation. Jon has a finance degree with a minor in accounting and an advanced banking degree from the Pacific Coast School of Banking.
Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Jessi Ellingsen to our staff. Born and raised in Spokane, Washington, Jessi graduated from Montana State University earning a Bachelor of science with honors in civil engineering. While at MSU, she conducted research which investigated how field casting conditions affect the strength and durability of ultra high-performance concrete. In addition to her enthusiasm for skiing, hiking and camping, she is an accomplished pianist.
Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, constructions services and land surveying firm.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.