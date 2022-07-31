Heart of Montana Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Lankford, to our team. A third-generation Realtor, Michael has been practicing real estate for over a decade, specializing in residential sales with an emphasis on marketing strategy and real estate consulting resulting in numerous awards for sales, customer service, and leadership. He cares deeply about his clients and considers honesty, integrity, and hard work the cornerstones of his business. Away from the office, Michael can be found spending time with his wife, Amanda, and their two young children. Call him today to find your next adventure!
A&E Design, a multidisciplinary design firm with four offices in Montana – Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell – and one in Seattle, Washington, welcomes designer Jill Reddick to its Bozeman office. Reddick earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental design from Montana State University and takes a sustainable approach to projects. Her desire to leave a positive impact on the environment and our communities embodies the company’s values, and her positivity, enthusiasm, and collaborative mindset make her an excellent addition to the team.
Chris Schultz is the latest addition to A&E Design’s team of creatives. The multidisciplinary design firm has four offices in Montana (Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell) and Seattle, Washington, and Schultz joins the Bozeman office as a graphic designer. He brings dedication and fresh inspiration to serving the firm’s diverse clientele through the creation of brand identities, print collateral, ads, infographics, and signage. With over two decades of design experience and a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Montana State University, Schultz is a welcome addition to the team.
