Rocky Mountain Bank is pleased to announce Dan Bettencourt as the new Commercial Team Lead – Bozeman Market President. Based in Bozeman, Montana, Dan will work with commercial customers across the state to find solutions to meet their diverse banking needs.
Dan is a summa cum laude graduate of the Western New Mexico University with a dual degree in operations management and education, a minor in accounting, and an MBA degree. Dan has a 20-year diverse financial career, the last 14 years being in Bozeman. Rocky Mountain Bank is excited to have Dan deliver financial expertise to their many clients!
Cache Perdue is Downtown Bozeman’s new Program Director! She graduated from California Polytechnic State University, SLO with a degree in Agricultural Business. Since graduating, Cache found herself in the world of recreation and tourism – from teaching Alpine skiing in the Bavarian Alps, to managing lodging operations at the historical Lake Yellowstone Hotel, Cache has been committed to cultivating a foundation in hospitality. She has lived in and around the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem since 2016 and believes in Bozeman’s “small town, big energy” vibe. When outside the office, Cache can be found eating sushi or hiking with her labradoodle, Atlas!
Bozeman Health Foundation welcomes Anne Thomas, MD, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Anne Thomas is a psychiatrist at Bozeman Health practicing general psychiatry and is the medical director of behavioral health. She received her medical degree from the University of Rochester Medical School. She completed a one-year internal medicine internship at the University of Utah Health Sciences before moving to Seattle to complete her psychiatric training at the University of Washington Medical School. She is the only psychosomatic medicine boarded psychiatrist in Montana and is an expert in treating patients with both psychiatric and medical conditions.
