Century 21 HMR congratulates Lisa Prugh, our top-producing agent for Q2 2023. Having relocated from Flathead Lake to attend Montana State University, she's lived happily in Bozeman for 40+ years, raising her sons, John and Eddy. Lisa's passion for SW Montana's mountains and trails remains, but her family roots are in Flathead Lake. With a wellness, fitness, and physical therapy background, she transitioned to real estate, leveraging her vast network and experience to connect clients with their dream properties. Lisa is a trusted advisor, skilled negotiator, and expert facilitator, dedicated to fulfilling your real estate needs with exceptional service.
Century 21 HMR congratulates Elyn Messner for being our second-highest-producing agent for the second quarter of 2023. Elyn understands the emotional aspect of purchasing a home and considers it a privilege to be part of the process. She’s been a licensed Realtor for nearly 20 years, previously in TN, WV, SC, and WI. She prides herself on building meaningful relationships with her clients. Elyn's passion for all things Montana is evident in her everyday interactions. When not selling real estate, she can be found spending time with her two sons, repurposing furniture, and playing outdoors.
Century 21 HMR congratulates Erin Gaasch for being our third-highest-producing agent for the second quarter of 2023. Erin, who has been selling real estate in Southwest Montana since 2006, measures her success solely on the depth of the relationship she develops with her clients and by the gratitude they convey at the end of a transaction. She knows that each client has different needs, desires, and financial situations and that creativity and persistence can often produce results that meet all those criteria. Erin will always take her time to help you identify and meet your real estate goals.
Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, is pleased to announce that sales associate Teaka Gainan has joined our Bozeman office assisting Chelsea Stewart.
As a born and raised Montanan, Teaka holds a deep appreciation for everything this remarkable state has to offer. Real estate roots run deep in her family. Teaka takes great pride in the extensive knowledge she holds of her home state and is passionate about sharing it with her clients and guiding them in their real estate endeavors. Teaka is proud to advocate for her clients and values the relationships she gains from doing so.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.