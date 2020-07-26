Kryssa Marie Bowman has earned her RTT Hypnotherapy Practitioner Certification and works at Chrysalis Counseling Services in The Health Collective, Bozeman. Kryssa Marie’s educational background is in applied psychology and gender studies, and she spent many years in the culinary industry, as well. Congratulations, Kryssa Marie!
Kathleen Vaughn of Bozeman Real Estate Group has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS.
REALTORS who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Kathleen Vaughn is also a member of the Gallatin Association of REALTORS and the Southwest Montana Builders Association.
Opportunity Bank of Montana has been recognized as a 2020 top lender by the Independent Community Bankers of America. Recognition is based on the strength of banking services and operational efficiencies among peers within common size.
“We are honored to be recognized for the growth and performance of our community bank,” said Pete Johnson, CEO. “We are proud to serve our neighbors and strive to build banking relationships that help our customers realize their financial goals while helping our local economies prosper.”
