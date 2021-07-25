People in business for July 25, 2021 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Buy Now Buell Buy Now Smith Vardanega Buy Now Westlake Buy Now Dunn Christoffersen Buy Now Lindenau Buy Now Huyette Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alex Buell recently joined the board of Reach, Inc., a local non-profit that provides housing, employment support, and transportation to adults with developmental disabilities in the Gallatin Valley. He is originally from North Dakota and has been a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Bozeman for five years. He enjoys honest discussion of the triumphs and trials that face our valley. Alex is humbled by the involvement and commitment he sees in this community. He, his wife Molly, and three kids, are thankful to call this place home.Jesse Smith, survey technician at Stahly Engineering & Associates, recently received his land surveying intern license in Montana. Smith has experience in surveying, which includes data collection using UAS, GPS and conventional methods. He also has an educational and professional background in chemistry, land surveying, and record keeping. Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients.Cancer Support Community Montana is pleased to welcome Kristen Vardanega as its new program coordinator. Kristen has lived in Bozeman since 2012 and is a recent graduate of Montana State University’s community health program. In this role, she will coordinate the implementation of CSCMT’s cancer support programs, classes, and camps. She is excited to join the team in support of adults, youth and families impacted by cancer!Mentor and consultant Renée Westlake was honored as one of 100 leaders in education at the Global Forum for Education and Leadership conference, held in Las Vegas on June 23-25, 2021. This annual convention recognizes and brings together leading educators, businesses, investors, and technology experts from around the world to address challenges in education today. Westlake works with educators and school districts in building student leadership programs, and mentors young teachers beginning teaching careers. In 2015, Westlake retired from Bozeman Public Schools as the fine arts supervisor and continues to be active in education and the arts. Jeff Dunn joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a water resource specialist in June. Dunn holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Montana State University and a Master of Science degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana. He has 20 years of experience with water quality assessments, watershed restoration planning, and stream restoration design and implementation. In his new role at WGM, he is focused on providing solutions for clients seeking to enhance water resources and restore river ecosystems.Gallatin History Museum is delighted to welcome Melissa Christoffersen as its new executive director. Christoffersen was born and raised in Wyoming. She worked as a childcare director and director of Three Forks Community Library before arriving at Gallatin History Museum. Gallatin History Museum preserves, fosters, and promotes the history of Gallatin County and southwest Montana in a facility that is on the National Historic Building Registry. The museum was built in 1911 as a jail (and continued as the Bozeman jail until 1982). Christoffersen looks forward to her new work duties as well as continuing her many hobbies.The collection of innovators at A&E Design are excited to welcome Theresa Lindenau to the firm’s Bozeman location as its newest designer. Lindenau is an MSU graduate with a Master of Architecture degree and a big imagination. A self-described “silent observer,” she listens to clients to understand their design needs. Lindenau will collaborate with A&E Design’s creatives from diverse disciplines to bring client visions to fruition through thoughtful, expert design.Page Huyette, Broker Owner of Montana Good Life Properties in Bozeman was recently featured on two national business podcasts: What Works with Tara McMullin & Better Than Big with Ashley Gartland. Page recently merged her innovative real estate office model with eXp Realty to access international virtual and in-person training for her partner agents and staff. After researching the dismal 80% rate of agents that leave real estate within five years or sooner, she has also founded The Agent Blueprint, a 2-day intensive training to help newer agents launch their businesses and self-propel themselves to success with expert support. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firm Work Education Commerce Economics Theresa Lindenau Design Renee Westlake Educator Real Estate Bozeman Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Reynolds, Lisa Fae Posted: 1 a.m. Students, Sunday, July 25, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Keep elk shoulder seasons off our public lands Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: The busiest season of the year, but busier Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman's high schools adapt to offer a new remote option for students Posted: 12 a.m. Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView