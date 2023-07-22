Page Huyette, Broker/Owner of Montana Good Life Properties announces a partnership with LUXVT Global which will provide their Montana luxury real estate clients with the competitive edge of elite property advertising and global exposure in over 100 national and international publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, duPont Registry, Barron's, Juwai and Mansion Global among others. Montana Good Life Property Brokers are dedicated to world-class client advocacy and leadership in luxury real estate for Southwestern Montana.
Dan Taft, a resident of Big Sky, has been named to the Board of Directors of Bozeman Health Foundation, joining 15 members in overseeing and supporting foundation initiatives to advance health and quality of life for southwest Montana. Now retired, Dan’s extensive career as an engineer for ExxonMobil included leading Exxon’s Marine Safety Program, Exxon Valdez oil spill response and managing large offshore projects. He has a BS in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan and a MS in civil engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. Dan serves on various boards, including the Big Sky Community Council.
Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Isabelle Melmer to our team.
Isabelle graduated in the spring of 2023 from Montana State University with a major in Environmental Engineering and a minor in Hispanic Studies. In the past, she has worked for Montana Conservation Core, MSU’s environmental engineering research lab, and Mackenzie River Pizza. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, crocheting, and climbing.
Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Genesis Engineering, Inc., a Bozeman civil engineering design firm, welcomes and appreciates the following five summer interns:
Jack Hitchcock, EIT, is currently in senior standing majoring in Civil Engineering at MSU-Bozeman. He has worked for Yellowstone Fly Fishing, Co., Wild West Rafting & Bear Paw Landscaping. Jack says he enjoys most things the mountains have to offer, especially archery hunting and fly fishing. He also likes to push his limits through both physical and mental challenges.
Ben Pak, EIT, is a senior at MSU-Bozeman pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering. He has worked as an undergraduate research and teaching assistant for the Department of Civil Engineering and worked as a server at Pakeezah. Ben is originally from Everett, WA and chose to attend MSU because it has an awesome college of engineering and for the great outdoor recreation opportunities that Bozeman has to offer. In his free time, he enjoys snowboarding, fly fishing & camping. Ben loves to learn and is very passionate about making a difference in his community.
Jackson Flannery, EIT, is from Tuolumne, California (near Yosemite) and graduated high school from Summerville Union High. He is a junior at MSU-Bozeman studying civil engineering and his work experience (in CA) includes wildland firefighting and a summer internship surveying for Land and Structure. Jackson says he is so excited to learn the ropes with Genesis this summer! Outside of school, he likes to chase powder and waves. When he is feeling mellow, he likes to paint landscapes, play guitar and sing in the shower. He says thanks for reading and to wish him luck this summer!
Colum Smith was born in Paradise Valley, is a junior at MSU-Bozeman studying exercise science and nutrition, and this is his third summer working for Genesis! Personal interests include weight training, mindfulness meditation, reading non-fiction, philosophy, studying human biology and physiology, biochemistry, long walks, listening to podcasts, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, as well as watching professional soccer, MMA, football, basketball, and sitcoms. Colum plans to work as a personal trainer and pursue a career as an educator of health and wellness, a sports performance consultant, and a scientific researcher in the areas of diet, physiology, and athletic performance.
Ashley Wasia graduated this May from MSU-Bozeman with a B.S. in Psychology and plans to return next year to obtain her Master's in Clinical Mental Health Counseling to become a professional counselor. In the meantime, she has officially started an acrylic painting art business named Wasia Art, which can be found at wasiaart.com. Her favorite commissions completed to date are pet portraits and landscape paintings. While growing and expanding her business, Ashley is grateful for the opportunity to work her third consecutive summer at Genesis and she enjoys getting to work for her dad again.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.