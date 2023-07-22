Let the news come to you

Page Huyette, Broker/Owner of Montana Good Life Properties announces a partnership with LUXVT Global which will provide their Montana luxury real estate clients with the competitive edge of elite property advertising and global exposure in over 100 national and international publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Robb Report, duPont Registry, Barron's, Juwai and Mansion Global among others. Montana Good Life Property Brokers are dedicated to world-class client advocacy and leadership in luxury real estate for Southwestern Montana.

Dan Taft, a resident of Big Sky, has been named to the Board of Directors of Bozeman Health Foundation, joining 15 members in overseeing and supporting foundation initiatives to advance health and quality of life for southwest Montana. Now retired, Dan’s extensive career as an engineer for ExxonMobil included leading Exxon’s Marine Safety Program, Exxon Valdez oil spill response and managing large offshore projects. He has a BS in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of Michigan and a MS in civil engineering from Carnegie Mellon University. Dan serves on various boards, including the Big Sky Community Council.

Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Isabelle Melmer to our team.


