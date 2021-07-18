With considerable experience as an architect, contractor, and owner’s representative, Brad Malm is an expert project management professional. He earned a Master of Architecture from University of Utah, followed by a successful career garnering a unique perspective on the construction process. Malm will use his skill set to coordinate all construction phases, keeping projects on task, on time, and within budget as A&E Design’s construction project manager. The multidisciplinary firm serves diverse market sectors from four locations across Montana and is excited to welcome Malm to its team of innovators.
Architect Bob Brooks was recently promoted to Partner at Reid Smith Architects. He has been with the firm for 11 years and is a graduate of The University of Notre Dame.
Elliot Martin recently joined the American Bank team as a commercial loan assistant and will be responsible for supporting the commercial lending team with the processing and closing of commercial purpose loans. Elliot graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Montana State University in December, 2020. Elliot has experience coordinating complex logistical operations in retail markets and providing excellent customer service as a property manager for large-scale commercial properties. We are excited to have Elliot on the team and look forward to facilitating his development in the banking industry.
Taslima Shams is the newest credit analyst to join the American Bank team. She has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Nevada, Reno and is pursuing a master’s in business administration from Louisiana State University. She relocated to Bozeman from Reno, Nevada, where she served in a number of banking roles for a large regional institution. Taslima’s focus was on customer relationships and cash management. She was also awarded the “Most Valuable Banker” award in 2020. We welcome Taslima to Bozeman and the American Bank team!
American Bank is excited to announce the addition of Heather Smith, Senior Vice President and Commercial Lender, to our team. Heather has extensive banking experience in multiple areas including operations, lending, and credit administration. She earned her Credit Risk Certification from the Risk Management Association which promotes sound risk management principles within the financial services industry. She has a passion for coaching and developing others. In addition to lending, she will fill a much-needed role as trainer and mentor to our credit staff as we continue to build and develop our team.
Robyn Erlenbush, Broker/Owner of ERA Landmark Real Estate, attended Real Trends ‘Gathering of Eagles’ conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, held June 27-30, 2021. This annual event is a conference for CEOs and presidents of the nation’s top residential real estate firms, senior management from national franchises, relocation firms and referral networks. The Gathering of Eagles conference is the Trusted Source, offering leaders valuable industry insight, trends and networking. ERA Landmark, established in 1976 has been an ERA member broker since 1979 and currently ranks 15th in the nation for ERA companies.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is proud to announce a key promotion in its leadership. Matt Ulrich is now Chief Growth Officer. A graduate of Northwestern University where he was captain of the football team, Ulrich went on to play for the Superbowl-winning Indianapolis Colts before joining PIE nine years ago. Matt is a graduate of Leadership Montana, a board member of the Gallatin Valley YMCA, and an advisor to The Football Players Health Study at Harvard University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is proud to announce a key promotion in its leadership. John Nord, a graduate of the MSU’s Jake Jabs School of Business, is now Chief Financial Officer. Nord earned an MBA from the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago and has worked at PIE for 12 years. He is an active CAP mentor in Bozeman and is on the board of the local Young Life chapter.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is proud to announce a key promotion in its leadership. Andi Baldwin is now Chief Strategy Officer. A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, with a master’s in Public Diplomacy from the Maxwell & Newhouse Schools at Syracuse University, she has worked at PIE for seven years. Baldwin is a Bozeman native, a graduate of Leadership Montana, and sits on the board of Planned Parenthood of Montana.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is proud to announce a key promotion in its leadership. Stephanie Cole is now Chief Operating Officer. Cole is a graduate of MSU’s Jake Jabs School of Business. Cole earned her MBA from Louisiana State University and is a graduate of Leadership Montana. She has worked at PIE for 12 years and is involved in mentoring programs across the state. She also chairs the board of Respire, a school and medical clinic in Gressier, Haiti, and she is involved in the local adoptive parents’ community.
