Brian Kray, PLS, has been promoted to Survey Technical Lead for Stahly Engineering & Associates in our Bozeman office. Brian is originally from Crested Butte, CO and graduated from Ft. Lewis College in Durango, CO. Brian’s Montana experience includes retracing mining claims and GLO surveys, laser scanning topographic surveys and Technical Examining Land Surveying review work.
Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients. Visit our website at www.seaeng.com.
Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is happy to announce the addition of Cole Oshiro-Leavitt. Cole earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Montana State University. Cole brings experience in glaciology and hydrology field work, spending last summer living and researching on the Juneau Icefield, and this past fall surveying culverts, assessing aquatic passage under route 191 here in southwest MT. Originally from Lexington Massachusetts, you’ll find Cole snowboarding, mountain biking and ice climbing, exploring every mountain range he sees.
Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is a multi-disciplinary Civil, Geotechnical, Water Resources, Construction Services, and Land Surveying Firm.
Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Dax Grossman to our staff. Dax recently graduated with honors from MSU, earning a Bachelor of Science in Construction Engineering and Technology. Originally from Arvada, Colorado, he calls Bozeman home where he enjoys his hobbies of Flyfishing, Skiing, Kayaking and passion for pups here in the Big Sky.
Allied Engineering Services is thrilled to announce the addition of Nicholas Boddy to our staff. Raised outside Chicago, Nicholas made his way to the University of Arizona, where he graduated earning a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Since then, he has worked internationally and domestically as a Geotechnical Engineer on projects ranging from the Chicago’s Circle Interchange to several substantial military structures in Japan. He dedicates his spare time to fishing, camping, cooking, and being an uncle.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Susan Byorth as the top producing real estate agent in our office, during the second quarter of 2022. Susan understands that buying or selling your home is a transformational experience. She is there to guide, educate, and ensure your expectations are exceeded throughout the transaction. She takes a sincere interest in people and her clients often become good friends. As one client said “We can’t imagine having a better experience than the one we had with Susan. She answered a million questions we had about the area & the process.”
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Jennifer May as our office’s second-highest producing real estate agent during the second quarter of 2022. Jennifer and her husband Bart have built and sold six homes in the Bozeman area, giving her a deep knowledge, and understanding of the buying and selling process, a tremendous asset when questions arise. Jennifer relishes assisting others through their real estate transactions, and she puts all she has into meeting the needs of her clients. Congratulations on a great quarter, Jennifer! Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman.
Heart of Montana Realty congratulates Toni Neal for being our third top-producing agent for the second quarter of 2022. Toni’s deep understanding of the Bozeman real estate market is highly respected by her clientele. She has expert negotiating skills and the ability to find solutions to challenging situations. One client said, “I’ve never had such incredible and savvy support from a realtor. There was no detail she overlooked.” Toni’s active involvement in the community has also earned her the respect of peers. Toni specializes in client satisfaction — doing whatever it takes to provide exceptional service and results.
A&E Design is pleased to announce the recent addition of architect Joe D’Angelo to their Bozeman team. D’Angelo has extensive experience in high-end, single-family residential design and is an expert at bringing client visions to life. He graduated from the University of Buffalo’s School of Architecture and Planning with a master’s degree in architecture and is a welcome addition to the firm’s growing team. Founded in 1973, A&E Design serves clients throughout the Northwest from their four offices in Montana (Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell), and Seattle, Washington.
Bozeman Real Estate Group is excited to welcome Rachel Rising to their team of real estate agents. When she’s not working in real estate, Rachel is also a pediatric and prenatal chiropractor. Rachel values long-lasting relationships and promises her clients a real and honest real estate experience.
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service welcomes two new funeral directors, Bailey Wolf and Jacob Krause. Bailey received her B.S. in Mortuary Science from the University of Minnesota. Jacob earned his B.S. in Finance and Accounting with a minor in Small Business Management from Montana State, and subsequently completed the Mortuary Science Program at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Both were previously employed at Krause Funeral Home in Milwaukee, WI. Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service has been serving the Gallatin Valley for more than 100 years and is the area’s preferred funeral service provider.
Bank of Bozeman is pleased to announce the promotion of CFO Mitch Johnson to SVP/Chief Operating Officer. Johnson has been a valuable asset to the bank over the past four years, and we’re thrilled to have him on our team.
Bank of Bozeman is pleased to announce the promotion of VP Commercial Loan Officer Trenda Nichols to SVP / Chief Lending Officer. Trenda has contributed her expertise to the Loan Department for the past three years. We’re thrilled to promote Trenda to the head of our Loan Department.