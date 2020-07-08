Allied Engineering Services is delighted to announce the addition of Brandon Schreiner to our survey team. Born in Rapid City, South Dakota, Mr. Schreiner completed his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering in 2013 from Montana State University. Since his graduation he has accumulated a tremendous amount of experience in land surveying throughout the state. He is currently preparing for his land surveying licensure exam. Brandon is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys skiing, biking, rafting, fishing and hunting.
Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Susan Byorth as the highest producing real estate agent in our office for the second quarter of 2020. Susan understands that buying or selling your home is a transformational experience and she is there to guide, educate, negotiate, and ensure your expectations are exceeded throughout the transaction. She takes a sincere interest in people and her clients often become good friends during the sale. Congratulations on a great quarter, Susan!
Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Lisa Prugh as the second highest producing real estate agent in our office for the second quarter of 2020. From the first showing to the last closing, Lisa remains your trusted advisor, skilled negotiator and expert facilitator. She has tremendous knowledge of the area and is ready to provide you with great service to find the best property to fulfill your dreams. Congratulations on a great quarter, Lisa!
Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman. We bring solid Montana values to every transaction.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.