Heart of Montana Realty is pleased to congratulate the second-quarter top performer, Toni Neal. Toni’s deep understanding of the Bozeman area real estate market is highly respected by her clientele. Along with her expert negotiating skills and ability to find solutions to complex and challenging situations. Toni’s active involvement in the community has earned her the respect of peers and colleagues. As one client put it, “I’ve never had such incredible and savvy support from a realtor. There was no detail she overlooked.” Toni specializes in client satisfaction — doing whatever is needed to provide exceptional service and results.
Heart of Montana Realty congratulates Lisa Prugh as the second-quarter’s second top performer. An expert facilitator, Lisa is a skilled negotiator who brings a high level of professionalism from the first showing to the last closing. Active in the community, Lisa is a volunteer with Eagle Mount and Special Olympics and is the Cooper Park neighborhood representative to the Inter Neighborhood Council for the City of Bozeman. She has also served as Bozeman Blitz Micro Soccer Director, Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter BOD, Bozeman Intermountain Opera BOD, and Representative to the City/County Planning Board.
Congratulations to Kelly Kuntz, Heart of Montana Realty’s third top producer for the second-quarter. The newest agent on the team, Kelly has been a practicing agent since January 2021, quickly evolving into one of the company’s top performers. A Bozeman native, Kelly graduated from Bozeman High School and earned a Health and Human Services degree from Montana State University. In addition to real estate, she has operated a successful photography business for the past 15 years and is an active volunteer for Gallatin Valley Land Trust and her children’s schools.
ERA Landmark is proud to announce that sales associate, Carissa Paulson, has been named as one of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals for 2021. America’s Best Real Estate Professionals honors America’s finest real estate agents from all across the country! Over 18,000 U.S. real estate sales associates from every state are featured in America’s Best. Those ranked are among the top 1.5% of 1.4 million real estate professionals in the United States. Carissa’s knowledge of the area and her practical and grounded approach to real estate, helps ensure clients’ decisions are confident and educated.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com