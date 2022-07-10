Bozeman Health Foundation welcomes Carmen Price as the new manager of philanthropy communications, leading the public-facing messaging and materials in efforts to catalyze broad impact in support of the foundation’s mission. Carmen received her bachelor’s degree in film and photography from Montana State University and her master’s degree in journalism from the University of Montana. With an extensive background in journalism and communications management, she looks forward to developing robust communications to strengthen philanthropic engagement with supporters and cultivate new relationships to expand the investments in the health of southwest Montana.
We congratulate Rick Snidarich, PE on being named the new Structural Regional Lead in our Bozeman Office. Rick has over 8 years of experience, specializing in structural design, research and development of ultra-high performance concrete, and designing and detailing with a wide variety of construction mediums. He is a great asset to Stahly and clients alike.
Founded in 1970, Stahly Engineering & Associates has offices in Helena, Bozeman and Billings. As a multi-disciplinary engineering and surveying firm, it is committed to sustainable growth driven by exceptional professional services to communities and clients.
A&E Design, an established design firm with four offices in Montana – Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, and Kalispell – and one in Seattle, Washington, is pleased to announce the recent addition of Michelle Freese to their team of multidisciplinary creatives. Freese joins the Bozeman staff as an office coordinator and works closely with the entire team to oversee office logistics and communication. Charismatic, organized, and highly skilled in customer service, she is a valued addition to the team in this vital client-facing role.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.