Allied Engineering Services is pleased to announce the addition of Olivia Bierma to our team, as an Engineering Intern. Originally from West Michigan, the beauty of Bozeman and the mountains brought Olivia west for school. She loves her major and is passionate about water resources engineering. She is interested in one day using her engineering knowledge to volunteer overseas. In her free time, Olivia and her husband enjoy all the typical Montana things—biking, climbing, camping, hockey and skiing. Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources, construction services, and land surveying firm.
Congratulations to Katie Morrison, Sales Associate with Berkshire Hathaway Big Sky for earning her Master’s Degree in Finance from Harvard Extension School. Katie is an experienced real estate professional with a wealth of knowledge about Big Sky and the surrounding area. We are pleased to have her associated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties.
The Montana Contractors Association welcomes Hailee Olsen as Build Montana/Workforce Director. Hailee has a background in education as well as construction. She graduated from Montana State University with a degree in Elementary Education and spent her years in education coaching various sports and teaching 2nd grade. She comes from a construction family and has spent time working on job sites for R&R Taylor Construction in Bozeman. Hailee will be working with schools, students, families, educators, and veterans’ groups to promote rewarding career paths in the construction industry.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.