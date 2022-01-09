People in business for Jan. 9, 2022 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Halley Zuecher-Tracy Buy Now Lainey Campbell Buy Now Toni Neal Buy Now Bart and Jennifer May Buy Now Susan Byorth Kelly Kuntz Kelly Kuntz Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Halley Zuecher-Tracy joins Bridgercare as their new Patient Coordinator. In this role, Halley loves being able to help members of the community access affordable reproductive and sexual health care in a compassionate, empowering atmosphere. Zuecher-Tracy, who grew up outside of Sheridan, Wyoming, graduated with a Community Health and Global Health studies degree from Montana State University. In her free time, Halley enjoys spending time in the mountains backpacking, fishing, and skiing with friends and her dog.Lainey Campbell relocated to Bozeman in 2015 with her family. Ever since she first visited when she was 8 years old, Lainey fell in love with everything about Montana. Raised in a family of Realtors and builders, helping others find a “home” is a passion she has inherited. If you can’t find Lainey in the Coldwell Banker office she’ll either be out fishing, hiking, or hunting with her family’s two golden retrievers. Questions about the home buying or selling process? Give Lainey a call: 406-600-4379.Heart of Montana Realty congratulates Toni Neal for being its top producing agent for the second year in a row. Toni’s deep understanding of the Bozeman real estate market is highly respected by her clientele. She has expert negotiating skills and the ability to find solutions to challenging situations. One client said, “I’ve never had such incredible and savvy support from a realtor. There was no detail she overlooked.” Toni’s active involvement in the community has also earned her the respect of peers. Toni specializes in client satisfaction — doing whatever it takes to provide exceptional service and results. Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Jennifer May and Bart May as the second-highest producing real estate agents in our office, during 2021. Jennifer and Bart love helping people meet their goals whether it be finding a new home or selling their existing home. Jennifer and Bart relish the process of helping others through their real estate transactions and they put all they have into meeting the needs of their clients. Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman. We bring solid Montana values to every transaction.Heart of Montana Realty is proud to recognize Susan Byorth as the third-highest producing real estate agent in our office, during 2021. Susan understands that buying or selling your home is a transformational experience. She is there to guide, educate, and ensure your expectations are exceeded throughout the transaction. She takes a sincere interest in people and her clients often become good friends. As one client said "We can't imagine having a better experience than the one we had with Susan in our most recent home purchase. She answered a million questions we had about the area & the process." Tags Real Estate Toni Neal Commerce Economics Bart Halley Zuecher-tracy Jennifer Susan Byorth Realtor 