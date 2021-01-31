Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Jennifer LoBello to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Jennifer worked as an account coordinator at an NYC PR firm. Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Bucknell University.
Great Turning Healing Center is thrilled to announce the addition of its new team member, Madeline Cunningham. Madeline is an acupuncturist and Chinese medical herbalist trained in functional medicine from the world’s leading functional medicine center, the Institute of Functional Medicine. She is passionate about getting to the root causes of disease. Her specialities include gut health, endocrine disorders, autoimmune conditions, stress management, weight loss, sleep improvement and female reproductive health. Offering increased hours, Madeline is available for early morning appointments and weekends by request.
Danae Giannetti, PE, joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a transportation engineer in August. Mrs. Giannetti holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Montana State University. She has more than seven years of experience spanning the public and private sectors, as well as in applied transportation research. Her first assignments include designing site layout and grading plans for several design-build projects in Montana.
Hunter Morrical, P.E., joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a staff engineer in November. Mr. Morrical holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Montana State University and is skilled in design of water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, as well as civil site layouts and hydraulic structures. His first assignments include designing water and wastewater systems for several Montana Department of Transportation rest stops around the state.
Megan von Bargen joined WGM Group’s Bozeman office as a planner in January. Ms. von Bargen holds a bachelor of science in planning, public policy and management from the University of Oregon with a focus on sustainable urban design. Ms. von Bargen joins WGM from the public sector where she worked for municipalities in Oregon and Montana. She enjoys building resilient communities through the built environment.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.