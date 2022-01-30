Montana State University School of Architecture Teaching Professor, Chere LeClair, FAIA, was formally elevated into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. this past month. LeClair, a fifth generation Montanan, is the first woman in the state to receive this prestigious award, the highest national member honor given for making significant impact in the profession of architecture. Chere was honored for her leadership, advocacy, and volunteer contributions to architecture and society; most notably her national efforts promoting the equitable design of communities.
Allied Engineering Services, Inc. is happy to announce the addition of John Hayward to the Allied team. John earned his bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from MSU in December 2021. John is a Park County local that has lived in the southwestern portion of Montana most of his life. His future aspirations are to become a registered Professional Engineer and serve the local community by creating sustainable and economical engineering solutions. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, rock climbing and scuba diving. Founded in 1996, Allied Engineering Services is a multi-disciplinary civil, geotechnical, water resources and surveying firm.
We are so excited to welcome Annie Smart to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties family! Annie is a full-time real estate professional located in Bozeman. She specializes in residential and investment real estate in Gallatin County and the surrounding counties. Annie uses her positive nature, attention to detail, market data, and marketing skills to help you discover the perfect place in Montana. If you can’t find Annie in the office, she will be out enjoying rafting our local rivers, skiing at Bridger Bowl, and hiking and painting throughout the west. Reach out to Annie with any questions at 406-599-9981.
Cancer Support Community Montana is proud to announce Nikole Drummond as the new marketing and volunteer director. In this role, Nikole serves all locations across Montana to move the brand forward and reach people impacted by cancer. Her focus is assisting in the opening of multiple Resource Centers across the state and raising awareness of the various services that are offered free of charge to cancer survivors and their families. Nikole graduated from Carroll College in Helena with a degree in marketing and continues to develop her passion for creative design each day.
