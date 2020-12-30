Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Helton Hearing Care team are pleased to announce that Dr. Deborah Overby has joined the practice on November 30th, 2020. Dr. Overby earned her doctoral degree in audiology from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Arizona. She brings with her over three decades of experience in audiology.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Overby, please call (406) 586-0914 and speak with our fantastic patient care coordinators.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit