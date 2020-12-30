The Helton Hearing Care team are pleased to announce that Dr. Deborah Overby has joined the practice on November 30th, 2020. Dr. Overby earned her doctoral degree in audiology from A.T. Still University in Mesa, Arizona. She brings with her over three decades of experience in audiology.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Overby, please call (406) 586-0914 and speak with our fantastic patient care coordinators.
