During the annual meeting of the Association of Women’s Business Centers on Dec. 15, 2022, Shayna Blaser, Program Director of the Montana Women’s Business Center at Prospera Business Network was announced as the winner of the 2022 Advisor of the Year award for her work helping hundreds of female entrepreneurs and small businesses at various levels of maturity to achieve and surpass their goals. These achievements are a testament to Prospera Business Network’s daily commitment to continue providing excellent guidance and service to Montana’s ambitious and hard-working business community.
ERA Landmark celebrates Chelsea Stewart for ranking #27 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate in 2022! The ERA network includes more than 2,390 offices and 40,500 independent REALTORS® across 33 countries and territories. Hanging her license with us in February 2021, Chelsea has risen in the ERA rankings through her hard work and local expert charm. Consecutively ranking in ERA’s Circle of Success these past two years has proved her dedication to serving her clients. Recently this past year, she was honored locally in Bozeman, Montana with the 20 Under 40 award.
Goetz, Geddes & Gardner P.C. is pleased to announce that Hannah S. Willstein, originally of Missoula, has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Hannah is a 2016 graduate of Colorado College and a 2021 graduate of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana where she served on the Montana Law Review. Hannah recently completed a federal clerkship with the Honorable Kathleen DeSoto before moving to Bozeman to join the Goetz team. The Goetz firm, in downtown Bozeman, handles complex commercial disputes, constitutional claims, personal injury and wrongful death, class actions, and other civil litigation.
