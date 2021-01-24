Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Erin Cheek to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Erin worked as an account executive in Denver. Erin holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from the University of St. Francis in Illinois.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome TJ Dennis to its team as an associate director. In this role, he will organize and facilitate groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, TJ worked as an account and project manager at Perficient, Inc. TJ holds a bachelor’s degree in communication arts from Western State Colorado University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Allison Hupp to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Allison worked as the director of engagement at the Montana State University Alumni Foundation. Allison holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University in sociology and a master’s degree in sociology and criminology from the University of Montana.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Molly Nemelka to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Molly worked as a marketing consultant for Molly Collective, and as a marketing and business development leader at Xtant Medical. Molly holds a degree in marketing and a minor in entrepreneurship from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Jeannette Osterweil to its team as an associate director. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Jeannette worked as program manager of University Relations at Twilio. Jeannette holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and African studies from Colorado College.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Katy Bradford to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Katy worked as an executive administrative assistant, graphic designer, and ski instructor. Katy holds degrees in English focused in professional/technical writing and studio art from the University of Maine.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Molly Cech to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams to bring together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Molly worked as the events coordinator for Thrive. Molly holds dual degrees in sociology and business management from Montana State University.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Bella Winston to its team as a project coordinator. In this role, she will support a number of teams bringing together groups of C-suite executives on behalf of professional services organizations for peer-to-peer roundtable discussions. Prior to joining PIE, Bella worked as a clinical research coordinator. Bella holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from St. Lawrence University.
Heart of Montana Realty is pleased to announce the addition of Kelly Kuntz, to our team. Kelly is a Bozeman native with deep family roots in the Gallatin Valley. After graduating from Bozeman High School, Kelly continued her education at Montana State University. She is an active volunteer for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and her children’s’ schools. She understands the value of meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional customer experiences for every client. She is kind, professional, and works tirelessly on behalf of her clients. Heart of Montana Realty is an independent real estate agency in historic downtown Bozeman.
ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking #2 in the U.S. for sold volume and #13 for sold units by ERA Real Estate in 2020. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent realtors across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 realtor in the U.S. for 32 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.
