PureWest Christie’s is excited to welcome Louisa Hamlin to our Bozeman office! Moving to Montana from Texas in 2016, Louisa fell in love with the Montana lifestyle and found her niche sharing that passion through a career in real estate. With a degree in marketing coupled with 20+ years of customer service experience, Louisa is ready to show buyers and sellers how she can make their real estate dreams a reality.
Born and raised here, Kaylan Clevenger is a fifth generation Montanan. Her family has roots tracing back over 100 years in this beautiful state we call home. In her first two years in real estate, Kaylan assisted two of Bozeman’s top agents as well as taking on her own clients. Kaylan is a multi-passionate entrepreneur with a background in a variety of industries outside of real estate as well — these include property management, business management, marketing, design, psychology, event planning, natural medicine, and early childhood development. Questions about the home buying or selling process? Give Kaylan, with Coldwell Banker, a call: 406-920-1013.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Laura Schilke, a sales associate out of our Bozeman office, has been awarded the Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE) certification, the premier negotiation credential in the country. The RENE is conferred by the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI) and is an official certification of the National Association of Realtors. Laura joins an elite group of real estate professionals from around the world who have earned the RENE certification. All were required to successfully complete comprehensive coursework in negotiation and subscribe to the Realtor Code of Ethics.
Michelle Lindemann, Registered Nurse Injector, proudly joins the team at Instinct Holistic Medical Spa Bozeman. Michelle, an experienced injector moved from Australia to Beverly Hills to work as a Nurse Injector. She visited the state in August 2021 where she fell in love with the people and Montana. Michelle packed her bags and immediately relocated to Bozeman. With many years experience combined with a wealth of knowledge and skills Michelle brings, ‘brilliance’ and ‘creativity’ to the industry performing Botox, Filler and skin treatments. Michelle loves to bring the best out in everyone and help people to feel good.
