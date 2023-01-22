Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Sally O’Neill of Sally O’Neill Jewelry and Appraisal, was recently elected to Certified Master Appraiser status in the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. Having met all the necessary requirements and having been qualified, Sally O’Neill has been granted the accreditation and designation. The Association which has members throughout the United States is dedicated to the maintenance of professional standards, professional ethics and education in the field or jewelry appraising. All members must adhere to the professional Code of Ethics of the Association.

Century 21 HMR congratulates Erin Gaasch for being our top-producing agent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Erin, who has been selling real estate in Southwest Montana since 2006, measures her success solely on the depth of the relationship she develops with her clients and by the gratitude they convey at the end of a transaction. She knows that each client has different needs, desires, and financial situations and that creativity and persistence can often produce results that meet all those criteria. Erin always takes her time to help clients identify and meet their real estate goals. Congratulations Erin!

Century 21 HMR congratulates Susanne Smith for being our second-highest-producing agent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Committed to conveying the kindness of the Bozeman community and the beauty of building a life here, Susanne works to find what clients are looking for within their desired budget. Susanne acquired her Real Estate license when moving to Bozeman and is thankful she is able to work each day in this community. Driven to succeed, she will find what you need, whether buying or selling, and assist you in completing your transaction in a smooth and timely manner. Congratulations, Susanne!


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit