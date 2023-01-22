Sally O’Neill of Sally O’Neill Jewelry and Appraisal, was recently elected to Certified Master Appraiser status in the National Association of Jewelry Appraisers. Having met all the necessary requirements and having been qualified, Sally O’Neill has been granted the accreditation and designation. The Association which has members throughout the United States is dedicated to the maintenance of professional standards, professional ethics and education in the field or jewelry appraising. All members must adhere to the professional Code of Ethics of the Association.
Century 21 HMR congratulates Erin Gaasch for being our top-producing agent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Erin, who has been selling real estate in Southwest Montana since 2006, measures her success solely on the depth of the relationship she develops with her clients and by the gratitude they convey at the end of a transaction. She knows that each client has different needs, desires, and financial situations and that creativity and persistence can often produce results that meet all those criteria. Erin always takes her time to help clients identify and meet their real estate goals. Congratulations Erin!
Century 21 HMR congratulates Susanne Smith for being our second-highest-producing agent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Committed to conveying the kindness of the Bozeman community and the beauty of building a life here, Susanne works to find what clients are looking for within their desired budget. Susanne acquired her Real Estate license when moving to Bozeman and is thankful she is able to work each day in this community. Driven to succeed, she will find what you need, whether buying or selling, and assist you in completing your transaction in a smooth and timely manner. Congratulations, Susanne!
Century 21 HMR congratulates Kelly Kuntz for being our third-highest-producing agent for the fourth quarter of 2022. Kelly is a Bozeman native with deep family roots in the Gallatin Valley. She understands the value of meaningful relationships and delivering exceptional customer experiences for every client. She is kind, professional, patient, and detail-oriented, and works tirelessly on behalf of her clients. She enjoys supporting her clients through every stage of the real estate journey. When not practicing real estate, Kelly has a vibrant photography business and is an active volunteer for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust and her children’s schools. Congratulations, Kelly!
ERA Landmark celebrates Sue Frye for ranking #1 in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate in 2022. The ERA Real Estate network includes 2,390 offices and over 40,500 independent REALTORS® across 33 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 REALTOR® in the U.S. for 36 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.
Emma Survis joins the team of A&E Design as an architect and project manager based in Bozeman. Survis’ architectural career spans work in educational environments, civic centers, nonprofits, healthcare, retail, mixed-use development, and more. Her background complements A&E Design’s robust services of architecture, interior design, historic preservation, and graphic design. Survis holds an undergraduate degree in architecture from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in historic preservation from the University of Oregon. Her passion for preserving structures and adaptive reuse of buildings was inspired by growing up in a small town in Oregon.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.