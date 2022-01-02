Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


We are so excited to announce one of our newest real estate agent, Steven Wright to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties family. Steven is originally from Northern Nevada and has always prided himself for his strong work ethic, motivation, and high morals. Steven is excited to help individuals find their dream home. If you don’t see Steven in the office he will either be out hunting, fishing, flying, trap and skeet shooting, or roping. Are you or someone you know looking to buy or sell? Give Steven a call at 775-340-6222.

Drs. Will Helton and Alyson Holmes, with the rest of our Helton Hearing Care team, are pleased to announce that Dr. Ryanne Tindell has joined the practice. Dr. Tindell earned her doctoral degree in audiology from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She is excited to be in Bozeman and enjoys all the beautiful state has to offer. To schedule an appointment with our doctors of audiology, please call 406-586-0914 and speak with one of our fantastic patient care coordinators.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Submit People in Business

Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career.

Submit