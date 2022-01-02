People in business for Jan. 2, 2022 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Steven Wright Buy Now Ryanne Tindell Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are so excited to announce one of our newest real estate agent, Steven Wright to the Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties family. Steven is originally from Northern Nevada and has always prided himself for his strong work ethic, motivation, and high morals. Steven is excited to help individuals find their dream home. If you don’t see Steven in the office he will either be out hunting, fishing, flying, trap and skeet shooting, or roping. Are you or someone you know looking to buy or sell? Give Steven a call at 775-340-6222. Drs. Will Helton and Alyson Holmes, with the rest of our Helton Hearing Care team, are pleased to announce that Dr. Ryanne Tindell has joined the practice. Dr. Tindell earned her doctoral degree in audiology from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. She is excited to be in Bozeman and enjoys all the beautiful state has to offer. To schedule an appointment with our doctors of audiology, please call 406-586-0914 and speak with one of our fantastic patient care coordinators. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section People in business for Dec.19, 2021 Posted: Dec. 19, 2021 People in business for Dec. 12, 2021 Posted: Dec. 12, 2021 People in business for Dec. 5, 2021 Posted: Dec. 5, 2021 People in business for Nov. 28, 2021 Posted: Nov. 28, 2021 People in business for Nov. 21, 2021 Posted: Nov. 21, 2021 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView