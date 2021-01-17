Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) is excited to welcome Alex McGee to its team as the director of outreach. In this role, she will lead the team driving executive outreach efforts to ensure membership growth for our client communities. Prior to her time at PIE, she was the director of operations for a global video licensing agency based in Bozeman. Alex completed her undergraduate degree at Indiana University Bloomington and received a bachelor of arts in Japanese language with a minor in sociology.
Robin Thomas joined SCORE, having completed the requirements to serve the Bozeman small business community as a SCORE volunteer mentor. Robin recently retired with 19 years as controller for a general construction contractor. She taught at MSU College of Engineering for 14 years and has prior experience in starting a small manufacturing business and a non-profit. She has a BSE and MBA from the University of Michigan – Ann Arbor. SCORE is a small business mentoring service operating as a resource partner with the SBA. SCORE mentors are working and retired volunteers helping entrepreneurs succeed in Gallatin and Park Counties.
Brian Cassell has now completed the requirements to serve the Bozeman business community as a volunteer SCORE mentor. Brian is a veterinarian holding a B.A. in zoology, and a D.V.M. from the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He has over 30 years of management and consulting experience in small and mid-sized animal health-related businesses and related real estate projects. SCORE is a small business mentoring service operating as a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration. SCORE mentors are both working and retired volunteers helping entrepreneurs succeed in Gallatin and Park counties.
Dr. John Anderson and Dr. Thomas Sather announce the merger of Sather Eye Clinic and Optical with Anderson Family Vision. Starting January 4th, the two doctors will be working together to better improve the quality of eye care for your entire family. Dr. Sather received his undergraduate degree from MSU and his Doctor of Optometry from UC Berkeley and Dr. Anderson graduated from Idaho State University and Rosenberg School of Optometry at Incarnate Word University. They will see patients at the new location located at 1727 West College Street.
