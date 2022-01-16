People in business for Jan. 16, 2022 By Juliana Sukut Chronicle Staff Writer Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Jan 16, 2022 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 Westin Hinkel Jonathon O’Dougherty Casey Rose Sue Frye Ryan Martello Sharon Stachlowski Nicole Flesch Nick Barbouletos Page Huyette Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Westin Hinkel joins Headwaters Engineering as a staff engineer with previous engineering experience in Gillette and Helena. Westin graduated from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 2019 and is currently an engineer in training working to become a professional engineer. Westin grew up in Gillette, Wyoming, where he was active in football, basketball and baseball. In his off time, Westin spends most of his time outdoors either hunting or fishing. One of his favorite things to do is hunt pheasants with his dog. Headwaters Engineering is a full-service civil engineering company based in Bozeman.Gallatin Ice recently hired Jonathon O’Dougherty as its first skating director. After graduating from Cal State in 2013 with a degree in finance, Jonathon worked in the figure skating department of the San Jose Sharks. In addition to his experiences representing Britain as an international athlete, he also brings with him a wealth of knowledge gained from his time working for the Sharks. As Gallatin Ice enters into its first season as a year-round facility, O’Dougherty will create new summer programming as well as oversee existing skating programs including freestyle, rising stars, and learn to skate.As an advisor with the Sterling Commercial Real Estate BZN team, Casey Rose works diligently toward client success in all commercial transaction types. “I’m focused on adding value for clients. In a market like Montana, the right broker and the right network are crucial in pinpointing the most profitable opportunities. In a former real estate role, he supported land sales, investment deals, and residential opportunities. You may recognize Casey as a youth sports coach for Bozeman teams, bringing his lacrosse background from Rutgers University to Montana. For advice on commercial projects around the state, contact Casey at 801-703-3801 or Casey.Rose@SterlingCREadvisors.com. ERA Landmark is proud to celebrate Sue Frye for ranking sixth in the U.S. for sold volume by ERA Real Estate through December 2021. The ERA network includes more than 2,200 offices and 36,000 independent Realtors across 35 countries and territories. As the first inductee into the national ERA Hall of Fame, Frye has earned many honors and is consistently ranked as a Top 15 Realtor in the U.S. for 32 straight years. She continues to be recognized for her undisputed commitment to her clients and her vast real estate expertise.We are thrilled to welcome real estate agent, Ryan Martello, to our Realty ONE Group Team! Since graduating from Montana State University, Ryan has started and successfully ran three businesses, all of which are in the home industry. Dedicated to his craft and relationships in the community, he has quickly become a highly reputable, top producing area Realtor Ryan’s focus is on providing his clients with well-advised, genuine service to help all achieve their real estate goals and we couldn’t be more excited to be a part of his journey. Contact Ryan today at 406-570-2052. The Realty ONE Group family is proud to welcome real estate agent, Sharon Stachlowski. Sharon came to Bozeman to attend Montana State University, and simply loves everything that Bozeman has to offer. As a career entrepreneur in the Gallatin Valley, having owned multiple businesses over the years, she fully understands the importance of client relationships and good old-fashioned customer service. We are very fortunate to be able to add someone with her personality, caliber of talent, and “can do” attitude to our winning team. Feel free to contact Sharon with any of your real estate needs at 406-579-9882.PacificSource Health Plans welcomes Nicole Flesch as its new commercial sales executive for the Eastern Montana region and brings nearly 12 years of industry experience to this role. Nicole earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Montana State University-Billings and currently holds her Life and Health Insurance License. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, golf, camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends.Nick Barbouletos grew up with two parents working for the Forest Service, in turn, the mountains have always been home. Nick’s background focuses primarily on EMS, he’s worked as an EMT instructor, whitewater rafting guide, firefighter, and ski patroller in the Gallatin Valley, consistently serving the community, developing countless resources, local connections, and deep friendships. At Coldwell Banker, Nick continuously focuses on your needs as you move forward in the home buying process. Is there a specific neighborhood in Bozeman, Livingston, or Big Sky that you’ve had your eye on? Maybe you want to rent your new property? Nick is here to help, 406-212-0676.Page Huyette, Licensed Real Estate Broker has been designated as a Certified Real Estate Mentor by eXp Realty. Page provides onboarding and support to both new and established agents starting in real estate or transferring their businesses to eXp Realty. Page also manages a national on-boarding program for licensed agents and teams moving their licenses from their current brokerage to eXp Realty that wish to maintain their personal brands and business models . Page and team specialize in real estate sales and consulting in Gallatin and Park counties, with an established network of referral partner agents throughout the U.S. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Real Estate Sharon Stachlowski Exp Commerce Sport Economics Westin Hinkel Ryan Martello Company Juliana Sukut Business and Health Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Juliana Sukut Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit More from this section Editorial: Montana is pushing the limits of wolf hunting Posted: 25 minutes ago. Ski race organized in memory of Bozeman High Nordic skier Posted: 25 minutes ago. 'A quiet rumbling': Montana State University alum's magazine highlights diverse group of Montana women Posted: 25 minutes ago. Gallatin boys swimming earns fourth meet win of the season Posted: 5:27 p.m. Belgrade's rally falls short against defending AA champs Posted: Jan. 15, 2022 Submit People in Business Submit news about one or several people who have recently been hired, promoted, trained, certified, received education, won awards or other significant news related to their business or career. Submit Submit a Business Brief Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business. Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView