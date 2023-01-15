Let the news come to you

The Realty ONE Group Peak Team would like to officially welcome Patrick Callaghan! Patrick started his career in real estate selling newly constructed homes for a builder, leading to a successful and growing business. Patrick specializes in residential, recreational and investment properties. You can find Patrick and his family exploring Montana through cycling, whitewater kayaking, skiing or music. We are ecstatic to welcome him to our ONEderful team! If you would like a guide to explore the real estate market in SW Montana, call Patrick at (406) 595-1304.

The Realty ONE Group Peak Team is very fortunate to welcome Brian Nostrant! As a fifth generation Montanan, Brian brings a wealth of Commercial and Land Development experience to the team. He specializes in residential, recreational, multi-family and land sales. Prior to entering a 30+/- year real estate career, Brian served as a United States Army Ranger. Brian is committed to assisting clients succeed in their home, investment or land ownership journey. Call Brian today at (406) 599-8992.

Rachel Dudley has recently been promoted to General Manager at RTE Property Group. With more than a decade of property management experience, Rachel provides oversight of the RTE multi-family, commercial, and association property management operations and leads its team of licensed professionals who service a comprehensive portfolio of properties in Bozeman, Big Sky, and the greater Gallatin Valley. Rachel has extensive expertise with experience in metropolitan markets overseeing a variety of property types. In her free time, you’ll find her out on the rivers fly fishing with her family, milling around in her garden, or playing league volleyball.


