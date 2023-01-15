The Realty ONE Group Peak Team would like to officially welcome Patrick Callaghan! Patrick started his career in real estate selling newly constructed homes for a builder, leading to a successful and growing business. Patrick specializes in residential, recreational and investment properties. You can find Patrick and his family exploring Montana through cycling, whitewater kayaking, skiing or music. We are ecstatic to welcome him to our ONEderful team! If you would like a guide to explore the real estate market in SW Montana, call Patrick at (406) 595-1304.
The Realty ONE Group Peak Team is very fortunate to welcome Brian Nostrant! As a fifth generation Montanan, Brian brings a wealth of Commercial and Land Development experience to the team. He specializes in residential, recreational, multi-family and land sales. Prior to entering a 30+/- year real estate career, Brian served as a United States Army Ranger. Brian is committed to assisting clients succeed in their home, investment or land ownership journey. Call Brian today at (406) 599-8992.
Rachel Dudley has recently been promoted to General Manager at RTE Property Group. With more than a decade of property management experience, Rachel provides oversight of the RTE multi-family, commercial, and association property management operations and leads its team of licensed professionals who service a comprehensive portfolio of properties in Bozeman, Big Sky, and the greater Gallatin Valley. Rachel has extensive expertise with experience in metropolitan markets overseeing a variety of property types. In her free time, you’ll find her out on the rivers fly fishing with her family, milling around in her garden, or playing league volleyball.
Jeremy Carl is the new Governor’s appointee to the board of Humanities Montana, the statewide nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Carl, a resident of Gallatin County, is a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, a think tank devoted to restoring and promoting the principles of the American Founding. Prior to joining Claremont, Jeremy worked for a decade as a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and was a policy advisor. He also served as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Interior and was a Presidential appointee to the National Board of Education Sciences.
Profitable Ideas Exchange (PIE) announced two promotions. Stephanie Cole will now serve as the company’s President of Markets, and Andi Baldwin has been promoted to be the company’s, Chief Operating Officer. In addition to these two key positions, the executive team at PIE includes Jacob Parks as President of Strategy, Matt Ulrich, the company’s Chief Growth Officer, John Nord, PIE’s Chief Financial Officer, and Tom McMakin who serves as Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, Carlie Auger, Erika Flowers, Morgan Klaas, and Susie Krueger were promoted to Senior Directors, driving PIE’s operational verticals.
