Emily Schmitz, a licensed realtor, has joined Keller Williams Montana Realty. She’s here to help you buy and sell homes and is familiar with the relocation process. Emily will serve Gallatin and Madison Counties and can be reached at emilyschmitz@kw.com and (406) 219-7599.
Bozeman Real Estate Group is excited to announce Jill Edgell Smith has joined its team as a real estate agent. Jill is a Montana native, and after living outside of the area for a time, returned to Bozeman to raise her family. Jill has a diverse background that includes a career as a registered nurse, 20 years of customer service, and building two successful businesses. She takes great pride in providing excellent customer service and ensuring needs are met with support and patience. She looks forward to helping clients with their home buying and selling needs.
Tyrel Thornton of Armstrong Marketing Solutions (AMS) has earned the credentials of certified brand specialist and certified brand strategist from Level C after completing the Masterclass 1 and Masterclass 2 courses, led by branding industry leaders Marty Neumeier and Andy Starr. This is the only professional certification program in brand taught by Neumeier who is the global expert in the field and has written several books on the subject of branding, including “The Brand Gap.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.