Jasmine Surina joins Cancer Support Community Montana as their new operations coordinator. In this role Jasmine is excited to help members of the community who have been impacted by cancer gain access to programs and services in a comfortable home-like environment. Jasmine was born and raised in Montana and has a career background in health care and a lifelong love for serving others. Together with the rest of the team, she will provide individual support for people impacted by cancer to improve their quality of life and enhance well-being.
Bank of Bozeman is excited to announce that Traci Miller has been promoted to mortgage officer. When she is not focusing on mortgages, Traci enjoys dance and supporting the Bobcats. Traci can help you with all your residential mortgage needs from determining how much you can afford to financing your dream home. Whether it’s refinancing an existing home or financing a new purchase, Traci can help you get it done. She also has colleagues in house that can even help you with your construction loan. Give Traci a call at 406-587-5626.
Bank of Bozeman is excited that Chris Lindo has joined their lending team as a loan officer. Chris is an avid hunter and fisherman and will be focusing on consumer loans from autos, RVs, and snowmobiles, to home equity lines of credit. Give Chris a call at 406-587-5626.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Sue Frye, a sales associate of our Bozeman office, has been nominated for the ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award. ERA Distinctive Properties sales associates specialize in working in high-end real estate. The Sapphire Award honors the Distinctive Properties member who, during the past year, has taken actionable steps to work effectively and competitively with the luxury market. Sue has won the Sapphire Award four times, in 2020, 2015, 2009 and 2008. The winner will be announced at the ERA Fuel 2022 Conference held in Nashville, Tennessee in March.
Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties is proud to introduce, Andrew Couch. Since childhood, Andrew’s fascination and love of the west were inspired by John Wayne movies and local rodeos, furthering his resolve to make his way and find his heart in Montana. Upon graduating from Montana State University with his degree in Animal Science with a focus in Livestock management, Andrew made his way to work on ranches throughout the northwest. You may ask, “So what’s a ‘cowboy’ doing in real estate?” The answer is passion, devotion to the land, and all of its beauty. Give Andrew a call today: 406-223-4355.
Morgan Stanley announced today that Mary Howard, a financial advisor and portfolio manager in its Wealth Management office in Bozeman has been named to the Firm’s Pacesetter’s Club again for 2021. The Pacesetter’s Club is a global recognition program for financial advisors who have demonstrated the highest professional standards and first class client service. Mary Howard has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2009. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals and businesses, including investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, lending, retirement, trust, and philanthropic services.