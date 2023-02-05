Let the news come to you

ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Sue Frye, a Bozeman Sales Associate, has been nominated for the ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award. ERA Distinctive Properties sales associates specialize in working in high-end real estate. The Sapphire Award honors the Distinctive Properties member who, during the past year, has taken actionable steps to work effectively and competitively with the luxury market. Sue has won the Sapphire Award four times, in 2020, 2015, 2009 and 2008. The winner will be announced at the ERA Fuel 2023 Conference held in Las Vegas in March.

Outlaw Real Estate Partners (OREP), one of the largest residential and commercial mixed-use developers in Southwest Montana, has recently announced Mike Magrans as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. OREP is currently developing over $250 million in residential and commercial mixed-use assets, with a focus on conservation and sustainable development

Please join us in welcoming Kristi Gee to Prospera Business Network as the SBDC Regional Program Director. Kristi spent 5 years as the CEO of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce and has helped guide businesses through transitions and expansions. Her passion is helping people, especially making their dreams come true. Kristi enjoys nonprofit work and sees the benefit of non-profit organizations. While at the Chamber of Commerce, she made sure that businesses had a seat at the table and always looked out for business interests. Please reach out and welcome Kristi to the Prospera team!


