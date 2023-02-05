ERA Landmark Real Estate is proud to announce that Sue Frye, a Bozeman Sales Associate, has been nominated for the ERA Distinctive Properties Sapphire Award. ERA Distinctive Properties sales associates specialize in working in high-end real estate. The Sapphire Award honors the Distinctive Properties member who, during the past year, has taken actionable steps to work effectively and competitively with the luxury market. Sue has won the Sapphire Award four times, in 2020, 2015, 2009 and 2008. The winner will be announced at the ERA Fuel 2023 Conference held in Las Vegas in March.
Outlaw Real Estate Partners (OREP), one of the largest residential and commercial mixed-use developers in Southwest Montana, has recently announced Mike Magrans as Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. OREP is currently developing over $250 million in residential and commercial mixed-use assets, with a focus on conservation and sustainable development
Please join us in welcoming Kristi Gee to Prospera Business Network as the SBDC Regional Program Director. Kristi spent 5 years as the CEO of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce and has helped guide businesses through transitions and expansions. Her passion is helping people, especially making their dreams come true. Kristi enjoys nonprofit work and sees the benefit of non-profit organizations. While at the Chamber of Commerce, she made sure that businesses had a seat at the table and always looked out for business interests. Please reach out and welcome Kristi to the Prospera team!
A&E Design is proud to announce Creative Director Chantel Naylor, based in Bozeman, has been promoted to an Associate. Naylor brings a depth of experience and outstanding commitment to the firm as a leader in the design process. She joined A&E Design in 2018, bringing innovative design ideas and unforgettable brand experiences to fruition. Her leadership and boundless creativity have resulted in strong relationships across the firm, exceeding client expectations while bringing fresh perspectives to the design process.
A&E Design is proud to announce the promotion of Mary Demro, design lead and architect (AIA) based in Bozeman, to Senior Associate, an equity position in the firm. Demro has been with the multidisciplinary firm since 2019 and has experience in both architecture and interior design. A natural problem solver, Demro describes every project as an opportunity to shape the way people interact with the built environment and each other. She brings a depth of experience and serves as a role model for those around her, contributing to our long-term goals through her leadership, design skills, and professional ambitions.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.
Business Briefs submissions should announce business news such as changes to location, sale of a business or a new business, awards, grants, company-wide certifications or other significant news at a local business.