Shana Hogg has been a Montana resident since 2003. She’s a founder of small business where she coached clients one on one for 15 years. This experience enhanced her capability to manage numerous tasks, learn to communicate clearly, develop a high level of organization and significant attention to detail, and seek out ways for personal growth as a professional. With the utmost integrity, Shana will strive to bring this level of focus and work ethic into your real estate endeavor. As your Keller Williams real estate agent, she will support you, fight for your best interest, and leave you feeling confident about your choices.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management announced today that Mary Howard, a financial advisor and chartered retirement planning consultant in its Wealth Management office in Bozeman, has been named to the firm’s Pacesetter’s Club, a global recognition program for financial advisors who have demonstrated the highest professional standards and first class client service. Mary Howard has been with Morgan Stanley since 2009.
Granite Technology Solutions is proud to announce Dacia Johnson as the 2020 Employee of the Year Award recipient. As the Finance and Administration Specialist and Treasurer, she contributes daily to the success of the Finance & Admin team and Granite. Dacia’s kindness, willingness to share her knowledge with colleagues and dedication to our success are strongly recognized by all who have the pleasure of working with her.
Granite Technology Solutions is proud to announce Brian McMillan as runner-up in the four-way tie for 2020 Employee of the Year. As the IT Service Manager, Brian is committed to providing safe and secure solutions for both customers and employees at Granite. Brian’s hard work and dedication to the company are recognized by all who have the pleasure of working with him.
Granite Technology Solutions is proud to announce Dave Beck as runner-up in the four-way tie for 2020 Employee of the Year. As an associate cable technician, Dave is an integral part of the cabling team, providing excellent work quality, and has a willingness to get the job done. Dave’s positive attitude makes him a joy to work with.
Granite Technology Solutions is proud to announce Dave Thomas as runner-up in the four-way tie for 2020 Employee of the Year. As a network technician, Dave works on IT projects for Granite. Dave happily shares his expertise and professionalism with his co-workers and customers and is always a pleasure to be around.
Granite Technology Solutions is proud to announce Matt Sankey as runner-up in the four-way tie for 2020 Employee of the Year. As a cable/surveillance/door access technician, Matt heads up door access and surveillance projects. Matt is a great example with his positive attitude, great customer service and excellent quality of work.
ERA Landmark Real Estate is pleased to announce that sales associate Chelsea Stewart has joined its Bozeman office. Chelsea is endemic to Bozeman and passionate about the local community and the people who live here. As Bozeman continues to grow, she is inspired to stay on top of the market trends to provide authentic information and service to each and every person she works with. Chelsea’s committed to represent your greatest interests through integrity and truthfulness. She strives to make the real estate process a fun and enjoyable one.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.